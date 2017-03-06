Going forward, the Trump administration ought to pursue the release of the Obama administration’s FISA court warrants and the documents regarding the application for those warrants. A Congressional investigation into the extent of the spying on Trump’s campaign is necessary, and Congress should request copies of President Obama’s daily intelligence briefings for the duration of the surveillance on Donald Trump’s campaign
'The evidence is overwhelming': Mark Levin on Fox News lays out the case on Obama's spying
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:51 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment