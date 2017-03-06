Newsvine

Rum Raisen

Rum Raisen does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 12 Since: Mar 2017

Look What IMMEDIATELY Happened After LA Voted to Raise the Minimum Wage...

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Rum Raisen View Original Article: youngcons.com
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:42 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Liberals in Los Angeles voted to raise the minimum wage and businesses respond by investing in technology so they don’t have to hire employers. Congratulations libs, now people will be making $0 an hour. How many times does it have to be proven that increasing the minimum wage results in job losses, hurts low-skilled workers, increases poverty and increases prices for consumers?

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor