Liberals in Los Angeles voted to raise the minimum wage and businesses respond by investing in technology so they don’t have to hire employers. Congratulations libs, now people will be making $0 an hour. How many times does it have to be proven that increasing the minimum wage results in job losses, hurts low-skilled workers, increases poverty and increases prices for consumers?
Look What IMMEDIATELY Happened After LA Voted to Raise the Minimum Wage...

Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:42 AM
